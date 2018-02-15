Enrique Armijo (Elon): The Freedom of Non-Speech. In leaked chats, WikiLeaks discusses preference for GOP over Clinton, Russia, trolling, and feminists they don’t like. A look at how Glenn Greenwald made the Russia scandal disappear. For the finale to a noteworthy Edge project, can you ask “The Last Question”? Kent State activist quits Turning Point USA, calls it a “shithole organization”. Teen Vogue writer Lauren Duca on the “man­-repelling” defiance that launched her career. Black athletes are challenging what a Winter Olympian looks like. “People at the paper like to talk about the hires as matters of intellectual rigor and viewpoint diversity, but all they’re doing is draping a philosopher’s toga around a troll” (and more).

What explains U.S. mass shootings? International comparisons suggest an answer. Arming the flock: In the South, some worshippers were training to use deadly force against church shooters — then Sutherland Springs happened. Katy Steinmetz on why “thoughts and prayers” is a double-edged sword. US gun violence spawns a new epidemic: Conspiracy theorists harassing victims.