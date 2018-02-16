From Public Seminar, toward a feminist definition of feminism: Hannah Leffingwell on a historical exploration of the word “feminism”. Everything you wanted to know about fourth wave feminism — but were afraid to ask. Sexism and misogyny are not the same — and the difference matters: Sean Illing interviews Kate Manne, author of Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny (and more and more). Where do kids learn to undervalue women? From their parents. The feminist eagles: Sari Rosenberg on how high school activism is on the rise. Kristin Aune on why feminism still matters to young people. They would come to me: Lorna Finlayson reviews Butterfly Politics by Catharine MacKinnon (and more).

Steve Bannon thinks the Golden Globes signal the end of the patriarchy: Oprah, Time’s Up, and feminists in black gowns will “undo ten thousand years of recorded history”. Daniel W. Drezner on #MeToo and the trouble with new norms. Rebecca Solnit on the #MeToo backlash. Megan Garber on Woody Allen, Rob Porter, and the myopia of #MeToo backlash. Bernice Yeung on the people #MeToo leaves behind. Sen. Patty Murray wants to be sure lower-profile industries are dealing with sexual misconduct too.

Parul Sehgal reviews Women and Power: A Manifesto by Mary Beard. Jacqueline Rose reviews Blurred Lines: Rethinking Sex, Power, and Consent on Campus by Vanessa Grigoriadis; Unwanted Advances: Sexual Paranoia Comes to Campus by Laura Kipnis; Living a Feminist Life by Sara Ahmed; and Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body and Difficult Women by Roxane Gay.