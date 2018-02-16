Richard Schragger (Virginia): When White Supremacists Invade a City. #Charlottesville: Before and Beyond is the first book published about the August 2017 violence, known as the Unite the Right rally, in Charlottesville, Virginia. During Trump’s first year in office, the rate of far-right murders surged. White supremacists killed more people in US in 2017 than Muslims, Antifa and kneeling NFL players combined. The alt-Right is killing people: The Southern Poverty Law Center counted over 100 people killed or injured by alleged perpetrators influenced by the so-called “alt-right” — a movement that continues to access the mainstream and reach young recruits. The rise and fall of the Racist Right: White nationalists entered 2017 on a high — they ended it in disarray.

Kashana Cauley on the state of the (white nationalist) union. What’s so alt about Alt America: John Jackson reviews Alt America: The Rise of the Radical Right in the Age of Trump by David Neiwert. David Neiwert on fake news and “glorious leader” Trump: The key to his authoritarian following. The diehard Trump supporters aren’t being fooled, the Moore voters aren’t pinching their noses — a large portion of Americans actually agree with the hateful things these men spew. A former white supremacist leader shows path out of Trump-driven racial retrenchment: Casey Michael reviews White American Youth: My Descent into America’s Most Violent Hate Movement and How I Got Out by Christian Picciolini.

Are white supremacists infiltrating law enforcement? This is what a white supremacist Department of Justice looks like: Jeff Sessions’s tenure as attorney general shows how far to the right the Republican Party has swerved under Trump.