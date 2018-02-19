Former senior FBI official Anthony Ferrante is leading BuzzFeed’s effort to verify Trump dossier. Brand maintenance: The departure of Rachel Brand forebodes a future where Trump loyalists control every aspect of the Department of Justice. A court might hand Mueller a new asset in his quest to get Trump to testify. Trump can fire Mueller, but not a grand jury: The president can’t shut down the Russia investigation, even if he gets rid of the special counsel. The woman who could save us from Trump: Paul Connew wonders if the President’s longest-serving aide could be the one to bring him down. Natasha Bertrand on Adam Schiff, the congressman who infuriates the president.

Indictment makes Trump’s hoax claim harder to sell (and more and more). Thread: “I’m reading the Mueller indictments in the original PDF-legalease format. All the way through, because I’m not a Republican member of Congress and think this is actually important”. Evan Osnos on reading the Mueller indictment: A Russian-American fraud. Bob Bauer on the charging mystery in the Russia indictments — and its indication of what comes next in the Mueller investigation. Melanie Schmitz on the misleading claims Republicans are already using to downplay the Mueller indictment.

Adrian Chen on what Mueller’s indictment reveals about Russia’s Internet Research Agency. An indicted Russian picks up the phone, and mocks the idea that Russia meddled. Russian troll factory alum selling social media mobs for $299 a month: An email address buried in the latest indictment from Robert Mueller reveals a new service for gaming social networks. The surprise Mueller indictment tells us how we’ve been wrong about Russian trolls. The 21st-century Russian sleeper agent is a troll with an American accent.

Russia wanted Trump to win — and it wanted to get caught. America is under attack and the president doesn’t care. Russia is at war with our democracy — when will we finally start defending it? Trump’s conspicuous silence leaves a struggle against Russia without a leader. There’s a good chance President Trump is being blackmailed. Of course the president obstructed justice. President Trump’s Russia denialism is grounds for impeachment.

Russia isn’t the only one meddling in elections — we do it, too: America has long used cash and propaganda to try to steer the outcome of foreign votes.