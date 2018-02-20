David Yamane, Sebastian Ivory, and Paul Yamane (Wake Forest): The Rise of Self-Defense in Gun Advertising: The American Rifleman, 1918-2017. Rob Cox on the popping of the gun bubble. Men and guns: Are masculinity and firearms inextricably linked? Moanin’: Jeffrey C. Isaac on gun violence in the United States. Meet the new leaders of the gun control movement: “We have to be the adults in this situation because clearly people have failed us”. The Stoneman Douglas Students are the new faces of gun reform. Republicans may finally be feeling the heat on guns. It’s not too much to hope for a crack in the NRA wall. Alec MacGillis on how political pessimism helps doom tougher gun laws: Saying “nothing will change” has empowered the NRA and ignores its declining punch.