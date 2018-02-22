From the Journal of Interdisciplinary History of Ideas, Marcello Tanca (Cagliari): Incongruent Counterparts: Four Possible Ways of Interaction between Geography and Philosophy. Rebecca LeMoine (FAU): Is Socrates Culturally Imperialistic? Reflections on Hayek: Samuel Bowles, Alan Kirman, and Rajiv Sethi on the market algorithm and the scope of government. Deep fakes: A looming crisis for national security, democracy and privacy? Donald Trump Jr.’s tour through India is staggeringly corrupt. Why does Donald Trump Jr. sound like such a terrible asshole? A voice coach explains. Will Wilkinson on how anti-democratic populism caused the Dreamer impasse. The listening con: Liza Featherstone on how the powerful learned to launder their reputations using focus groups.

Perry Bacon on how the media bungled the John Kelly story. Reporters should leave Trump alone, argues America’s worst media critic. The Anti-Trump Book Club is a new monthly column wherein reviewer Jim Behrle will walk us through literature that’s critical of the Racist-Grandpa-in-Chief.