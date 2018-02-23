From Cato Unbound, a symposium on The Captured Economy: How the Powerful Enrich Themselves, Slow Down Growth, and Increase Inequality by Brink Lindsey and Steven Teles (and more). Jesse Singal interviews Steven M. Teles on how wealthy people use the government to enrich themselves (and more). Why not make the rich compete? We should force the Right to choose between their pro-market ideology and their fealty to the rich (and more). It wasn’t the market that made elites incredibly rich, it was elites rigging the market to make themselves incredibly rich. How oligarchs are taking over the world: Some get little attention in America, like the new Czech prime minister; some demand attention, like Berlusconi; and some become president of the United States.