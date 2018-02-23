Esser Silva and Moises de Lemos Martins (Minho): Between the State and Society: Circulation of Professions within the Political Elite. John Quiggin on how Bitcoin kills the efficient market hypothesis. Billy Graham was on the wrong side of history (and more and more). Pennsylvania’s new districts don’t give Democrats an unfair advantage. Pennsylvania Republicans lost the redistricting battle — now, they’re declaring war on the courts. Now that Trump’s FCC has killed Net Neutrality, we all need to participate in instrumenting the net to document violations. Trump has a small Pence: Rachel Hope Cleves and Amanda Littauer on how sexual metaphors have the power to turn old hierarchies inside out.