The American gun glut is a problem for the entire world. The hunter and his gun: Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz on an American myth that just won’t die. We all know what guns are really for. Whether you think “guns kill people” or “people kill people” depends on how you view the world, but everybody should at least be seriously committed to figuring out what kills people and trying to stop it. The never again movement gains momentum: The Parkland students have managed to force their agenda. “Gun control” has outlived its usefulness. Any new gun control would need to address norms, as well as laws. America’s gun sickness goes way beyond guns: The ongoing debate about gun control points to a deeper rot that pervades this country’s culture and political economy.
The Trump campaign is trying to raise money off the Parkland shooting — here’s what it sent supporters. NRA hits back at Trump over gun law plans: “We don't back any ban”. Why is the NRA so powerful? It’s not just because it has boatloads of money. The true source of the N.R.A.’s clout: Mobilization, not donations. A look at the growing corporate backlash against the NRA.
Combat veterans push for gun reform: “This isn’t right”. Anthony Swofford: “I was a Marine. I don’t want a gun in my classroom”. This is America: 9 out of 10 public schools now hold mass shooting drills for students. The safest place to teach in America is a prison.