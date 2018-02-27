Why Parkland is different: The gun debate hasn’t faded away since the high school shooting, thanks to a specific set of circumstances. The Resurgent’s Erick Erickson says David Hogg is a high school bully. NRA stans ask: Who will protect us from outraged Florida shooting survivors? Urgency and insurgency: Teen activists are making adult power-brokers look compromised and clueless. Conspiracy theories flourished after the Parkland shooting: The theorists aren’t afraid of the truth — they’re afraid of where it leads. The N.R.A. lobbyist behind Florida’s pro-gun policies: Marion Hammer’s unique influence over legislators has produced laws that dramatically alter long-held American norms.

“Wayne LaPierre represents a real fascist tendency in American society”: Jeffrey Isaac on gun violence, fascism, and resistance. America doesn’t have a gun control problem — we have a white people problem. Why is our government soft on white domestic terrorism? Stop sucking up to “gun culture” — Americans who don’t have guns also matter. The gun control movement’s silent ally: The Supreme Court.

Thread: “This arming teachers ‘debate’ illustrates a structural weakness of the mainstream media that has dogged them for the entire Trump presidency, that because he is president, what he ‘proposes’ must be taken seriously, but some things should simply be mocked, dismissed, shitcanned”.