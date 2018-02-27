From Public Seminar, a book forum on The Making of Black Lives Matter: A Brief History of An Idea by Christopher Lebron, with contributions by Jenn M. Jackson, Marquis Bey, Deva Woodly, and a reply by Christopher Lebron. Who first showed us that black lives matter? Revolutionary thinkers who insisted on our status as humans gave the movement a meaning that transcends the demand to stop police brutality. Indicting the system: Stephanie Abraham interviews Patrisse Khan-Cullors, author of When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir (and more and more). Against national security citizenship: By opposing U.S. foreign policy, the Movement for Black Lives repudiated the classic idea that oppressed communities should share the same goals as the state.