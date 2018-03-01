From Boston Review, a forum on To Remake the World: Slavery, Racial Capitalism, and Justice. From Black Perspectives, Kasturi “Rumu” DasGupta on a discourse on race and inequality in the United States; race, injustice, and philosophy: Neil Roberts interviews Tommie Shelby, author of Dark Ghettos: Injustice, Dissent, and Reform (and more and more); black aesthetics and the philosophy of race: Neil Roberts interviews Paul C. Taylor, author of Black is Beautiful: A Philosophy of Black Aesthetics; and Keisha N. Blain interviews Tommie Shelby and Brandon M. Terry, authors of To Shape a New World: Essays on the Political Philosophy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Donald Earl Collins: “Black history is U.S. history — but some of my students don’t want to hear it”. Democrats and Republicans are increasingly divided on the value of teaching black history. The introduction to Civil Rights: An American History by Christopher W. Schmidt. Brandon Tensley interviews Jeanne Theoharis, author of A More Beautiful and Terrible History: The Uses and Misuses of Civil Rights History (and more). Trump’s Justice Department isn’t enforcing civil rights.