Harvey Whitehouse (Oxford): Dying for the Group: Towards a General Theory of Extreme Self-Sacrifice. Crisis in the imperialist world order: Domenico Losurdo on Catalonia, the Middle East, Russia and China. Uber and Lyft drivers’ median hourly wage is just $3.37, report finds. All of West Virginia’s teachers have been on strike for over a week. West Virginia teachers strike stretches into a new week with no end in sight. State Department was granted $120 million to fight Russian meddling — it has spent $0. LaVar was right: Report says Trump had nothing to do with freeing UCLA players in China. Nine notorious dictators, nine shout-outs from Donald Trump: The president of the United States continues to heap praise on the world's most reviled rulers.