Simon Stow (William and Mary): American Skin: Bruce Springsteen, Danielle Allen, and the Politics of Interracial Friendship. Oscar, were you always so political? The Academy Awards were never just about the movies. Douglas Hofstadter on the shallowness of Google Translate. Will Trump reprimand Kellyanne Conway for Hatch Act violations? Bumbling Trump campaign staffers like Sam Nunberg are haunting the Trump presidency. Why hiring the “best” people produces the least creative results. Andrew Prokop on Nastya Rybka, the escort claiming to have tapes proving Russian interference in the US election. Most resistance does not speak its name: Francis Wade interviews James C. Scott, author of Against the Grain: A Deep History of the Earliest States.

Why are Democrats helping Trump dismantle Dodd-Frank? The 17 Democrats selling out on bank regulation is worse than it looks. The lefty Democratic shift on Wall Street is happening for real.