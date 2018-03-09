Iskra Fileva (Colorado): Can Character Traits Be Based on Brute Psychological Facts? Andy Fitch interviews Danielle Allen, author of Cuz: The Life and Times of Michael A. Labor history in real time: Russell Mokhiber on lessons from the West Virginia teachers’ strike. Local news anchors are being forced to deliver pro-Trump propaganda. If you truly care about speech, you will invite me to your office to personally call you a dipshit. Charles Pierce on a requiem for the New York Times opinion page. States’ rights are what Jeff Sessions says they are. Emancipation from the burden of history: Bruce Robbins on Hayden White, 1928–2018. “We have no Cicero. We have only Cillizza”: When will the punditry realize that we’re in a struggle for our lives?

From Vox, “in a trade war, everybody loses and nobody wins”: Sean Illing interviews Emily Blanchard on why you should give a shit about Trump’s tariffs; and Matthew Yglesias on the real danger to the US economy in Trump’s trade policy. Trump brings back ancient GOP tradition of protectionism.