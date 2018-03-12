Eric Goldman (Santa Clara): Emojis and the Law. Akane Kanai (Newcastle): Beyond Repudiation: Feeling Feminist in Girlfriendly Spaces. Steve Bannon is done wrecking the American establishment — now he wants to destroy Europe’s. You hate Martin Shkreli — that’s sort of the problem. Martin Shkreli’s going away, America’s drug-price problem isn’t. “Gentismo” not “populismo”: Nadia Urbinati on Italy’s Five Star Movement. Scott McLemee on Hayden White, the author of Metahistory, one of the most influential books in the humanities over the past four decades (and more). On trade, our former partners are moving on without us. A messiah-cum-surrogate-dad for gormless dimwits: Houman Barekat reviews 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos by Jordan B. Peterson.
In a personal letter, Trump invited Putin to the 2013 Miss Universe pageant. One night with Stormy Daniels, the hero America needs. Amid stories about Trump’s alleged past sexual activity, administration focuses on abstinence-only education. When the going gets tough, Trump goes it alone. With key aides headed for the exits, Trump set to make more solo decisions. We have plenty to worry about: Trump feels liberated to act on his impulses. If President Trump is making your news diet too heavy on chaos, here’s how to slim down.