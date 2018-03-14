Rex Tillerson blindsided by Trump tweet in another epic White House shitshow. Why did Trump fire Tillerson now? Five thoughts about the firing of Rex Tillerson: Daniel W. Drezner on a political eulogy for the most incompetent Secretary of State in modern history. Heather Hurlburt on the mess Rex Tillerson is leaving behind. Rex Tillerson has been fired — experts say he did damage that could last “a generation”. Rex Tillerson’s firing leaves US diplomacy in turmoil. 8 of the 9 top jobs at the State Department will sit empty. The foreign capital Rex Tillerson never understood: Trump’s Washington. Tillerson’s firing brings us closer to war with North Korea.
How Mike Pompeo could contain Trump’s worst instincts — and why Rex Tillerson couldn’t. Pompeo can make the State Department great again. Could Mike Pompeo actually succeed as secretary of state? Why Mike Pompeo as secretary of state should scare you more than Rex Tillerson. Rex Tillerson may have been the most ineffective secretary of state, ever — but his chosen replacement, Mike Pompeo, is an extreme hawk. Trump pick for top diplomatic post kind of hates diplomacy. Trump’s Secretary of State pick is “the number 1 all time recipient of KOCH Industries $$$”. Trump installs former Fox and Friends host Heather Nauert as under secretary of state.