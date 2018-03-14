Wessel Reijers (DCU) and Mark Coeckelbergh (Vienna): The Blockchain as a Narrative Technology: Investigating the Social Ontology and Normative Configurations of Cryptocurrencies. Anne Lafarre and Christoph Van der Elst (Tilburg): Blockchain Technology for Corporate Governance and Shareholder Activism. Sean Foley (Sydney) and Jonathan R. Karlsen and Talis Putnins (UTS): Sex, Drugs, and Bitcoin: How Much Illegal Activity Is Financed Through Cryptocurrencies? Peder Ostbye (Norges Bank): The Case for a 21 Million Bitcoin Conspiracy. Roy Keidar (IDC Herzliyah) and Stephane Blemus (Sorbonne): Cryptocurrencies and Market Abuse Risks: It’s Time for Self-Regulation. Usman Chohan (UNSW): Oversight and Regulation of Cryptocurrencies: BitLicense.

From the Congressional Research Service, a report on Blockchain: Background and Policy Issues. Nouriel Roubini and Preston Byrne on the blockchain pipe dream. Bitcoin is ridiculous, blockchain is dangerous: The true believers won’t stop until they’ve remade the world — some of it will be thrilling, some of it will keep us up at night.