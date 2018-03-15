Andrew McCanse Wright (Savannah): Justice Department Independence and White House Control. Bob Bauer on the president and his lawyers. “Trump wants them out of there”: After swinging the axe at Tillerson, Trump mulls what to do with McMaster, Sessions, Jared, and Ivanka. New Trump economist Larry Kudlow has been wrong about everything. Trump’s new economic adviser is really bad at economics — here are the receipts (and more). Robert Wright on the case for cautious optimism about the Trump-Kim summit. Trump’s dangerous allegiance threatens every one of us: “The President is not able to act in America’s interest with regard to Russia”.

When Trump takes charge: The president might want to actually use the office, not just occupy it. Objective information has less of a place in an intuition-based presidency. Dumb on policy, smart on politics: Josh Barro on why Trump gets away with total ignorance on the details of his own agenda. Anne Applebaum on how Trump’s abuses of power may not matter: “As the nepotism and the cronyism of this White House begin to sink in, Americans may not turn against Trump. They may turn against politics, or even democracy, altogether”.