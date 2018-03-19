Trump unchained

Aram Roston on how Trump’s CIA has set up teams to kill terrorists. Trump is editing democracy out: HUD and other federal agencies are changing their mission statements to remove nods to democracy, anti-discrimination and other American ideals. Trump’s “Wildlife Conservation Council” is a nightmare of trophy hunters and gun industry executives. The worst government possible, on purpose: The disastrous Betsy DeVos interview shows how much America is now on its own. Trump’s judicial nominees are hiding their records. Nancy LeTourneau on the Fox News White House. Trump had senior staff sign nondisclosure agreements — they’re supposed to last beyond his presidency.

What Hope Hicks knows: The departure of the Trump whisperer has left the White House in even deeper chaos — which surely pleases some outsiders angling to get back in. Why Trump slayed his own masters of the universe: Trump vowed to bring business acumen to the White House — he just didn’t like it when the ideas came from someone else. When the leader of the free world is an ugly American: The president isn’t breaking with tradition — he’s exhibiting all of his country’s worst instincts. Trump’s firings signal hawkish turn on North Korea and Iran.

What we know, and don’t know, about the firing of Andrew McCabe. The only relevant known fact about McCabe’s firing is that he is a key witness against Trump. Trump is taking out his enemies and turning toward Mueller. Republicans barely react as Trump goes after Mueller. Congress must protect the Mueller probe immediately — history is watching.

Retired four-star Army general Barry McCaffrey: Trump “serious threat to US national security”. What “law and order” means to Trump: It is about the preservation of a certain social order, not the rule of law. Is America on the verge of a constitutional crisis? As the Trump presidency approaches a troubling tipping point, it’s time to find the right term for what’s happening to democracy.

2018 is the year of Trump unchained. Newly emboldened, Trump says what he really feels. Trump the Wuss: Trump has confirmed over and over that he’s a weakling masquerading as a tough guy.