Muqtedar Khan (Delaware): Five American Perspectives on Islam: An Analytical Guide. How America is transforming Islam: Being young and Muslim in the U.S. means navigating multiple identities — nothing shows that more than falling in love. Ode to the liberal Muslim: A survey sings of assimilation. Craig Considine (Rice): The Racialization of Islam in the United States: Islamophobia, Hate Crimes, and “Flying While Brown”. Meet David Yerushalmi, the man turning anti-Muslim hate into law. Taylor Lorenz on the Instagram stars hiding their famous, Muslim-hating mom, Pamela Geller. Trump’s targeting of Muslims isn’t just racist — it’s dumb policy.