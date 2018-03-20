How the scandals keep adding up: As the Mueller probe widens, resistance within the Trump camp intensifies. Trump considers reshuffling legal team as he takes on Mueller more aggressively. Bob Bauer on the president and his lawyers, part II: The attorney general and the Saturday Night Pre-Massacre. This new report on Trump’s state of mind should alarm you. Why Donald Trump feels invincible: People who think they are invincible tend to find out that they are not in the harshest way possible. Trump would love to fire Mueller — but here’s why he’s been afraid to so far. Donald Trump’s threat to the rule of law is much bigger than Robert Mueller: Saving one investigation isn’t enough.

Trump isn’t an army of one: How Republicans are enabling the president’s assault on the Russia investigation. Republicans can’t understand why Trump is acting guilty. Most Republicans silent in face of Trump’s attacks on Mueller. GOP leaders give Trump a pass on Mueller attacks. Even after Trump Twitter tirade, Senate GOPers still meh on protecting Mueller. But what will you do about it, Graham and McCain? It’s time for Congress to pass the Mueller protection bills.

What went wrong in the Stormy Daniels case: The story might have amounted to just a few sordid tabloid flashes, were it not a likely harbinger of major troubles ahead. Stormy weather: Spring approaches, but for Donald Trump, the bane of our existence, winter is coming still.