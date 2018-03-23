Jason Edwards (Bridgewater State): Make America Great Again: Donald Trump and Redefining the U.S. Role in the World. Trump’s lucky year: Eliot A. Cohen on why the chaos can’t last. America’s leaderless foreign policy has hit a dead end. Donald Trump is destroying the United States' standing in the world — and the dictators couldn’t be happier. Daniel Drezner on the foreign policy questions that President Trump does not understand; and why you will always be disappointed with Trump’s foreign policy team: How do they cope with a president who does not know what he's doing?

John Bolton, Trump’s ultra-hawkish new national security adviser, explained: Bolton has recently called for war with both Iran and North Korea. “I’m not gonna sugarcoat this: we’re fucked”. It’s time to panic now: John Bolton’s appointment as national security adviser puts us on a path to war.