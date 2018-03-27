Facebook made Brian Acton a billionaire — now he’s a critic. “I think you can make a legitimate case that Facebook has become parasitic”. Josh Marshall on how Facebook acts like a law unto itself. The real problem with Facebook is not a data leak. If Facebook knows your friends, they probably already know you too. Why we finally feel betrayed by Facebook. Can we please get real about Facebook? It’s time to regulate the Internet: Mark Zuckerberg might believe the world is better without privacy — he’s wrong. Adrian Chen, Nathan Heller, Andrew Marantz, and Anna Wiener on how to fix Facebook. Don’t delete Facebook — do something about it.

Cloak and data: Andy Kroll on the real story behind Cambridge Analytica’s rise and fall. Sam Knight on life inside S.C.L., Cambridge Analytica’s parent company. Cambridge Analytica’s “psychographic microtargeting”: Brian Resnick on what’s bullshit and what’s legit. Why the outrage? William Davies on Cambridge Analytica.