Rachel Fredericks (Ball State): Can Emotions Have Abstract Objects? The Example of Awe. Daniel Drezner on the meaning of John Bolton. The John Bolton I knew: The new national security adviser is a formidable tactician and negotiator — that’s what makes him dangerous. With John Bolton at the helm, the march to war will be hard to stop. Non-compete clause: Laurie Penny on navigating away from the demands of neoliberal patriarchy. Please, millennials, don’t destroy us just yet. “Millennial” means nothing: Our insistence on ascribing characteristics to entire generations is silly and can actually be harmful. Paul Bremer, ski instructor: Learning to ski with the Iraq War’s fall guy.
March for Our Lives was about more than gun control. P.R. Lockhart on why black girls are taking a leading role in the fight for gun control. Finally, an anti-gun violence movement that’s inclusive. Erik Loomis on the value of protest in American politics. John Paul Stevens: Repeal the Second Amendment. The courts say the Parkland kids’ agenda is largely compatible with the Second Amendment. Gun control laws could work, even if they’re hard to enforce. Gun fatalism is reasonable in a terrifying country.