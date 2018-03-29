The Breitbartization of Fox News: America’s most popular cable news network has become the real “platform of the alt-right” (and more). Breitbart’s readership plunges: The onetime voice of the pro-Trump alt-right struggles to find a niche without its driving force, Steve Bannon. This public relations firm has been secretly placing articles in conservative publications. Local news is turning into Trump TV, even though their viewers don’t want it. Why would the Atlantic hire Kevin Williamson? Sarah Jones on Kevin Williamson and the mainstreaming of the reactionary right. When the media tries too hard to “appeal to both sides”, integrity is lost. Jessica Valenti on the Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, and hiring men who want women dead. It’s time to stop yammering about liberal bias: The Right has plenty of representation in the nation’s opinion pages.