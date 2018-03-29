Charles Crabtree and Matt Golder (Penn State): Party System Volatility in Post-Communist Europe. The disillusionment of post-Soviet Europe: Marta Figlerowicz reviews Aftershock: A Journey into Eastern Europe’s Broken Dreams by John Feffer. Nothing will go back: Stephanie Newman interviews Andrea Peto of Central European University. An excerpt from What Remains: Everyday Encounters with the Socialist Past in Germany by Jonathan Bach. What’s the matter with Eastern Europe? Welcome to the birthplace of Trumpism. Democracy of convenience, not of choice: Branko Milanovic on why is Eastern Europe different. Once upon a time in 1989: Slavenka Drakulic on how the West is now learning the hard lessons of the East.
Estonia, the digital republic: Its government is virtual, borderless, blockchained, and secure — has this tiny post-Soviet nation found the way of the future? Latvia, a disappearing nation: Since it joined the EU, the country has lost one-fifth of its population. Alissa Valles on scrubbing Poland’s complicated past. Jan-Werner Muller reviews Orban: Hungary’s Strongman by Paul Lendvai. In the land of vendettas that go on forever: In northern Albania, vengeance is as likely a form of restitution as anything the criminal-justice system can offer.