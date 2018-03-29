Stephen L. Morgan and Jiwon Lee (Johns Hopkins): Trump Voters and the White Working Class. The real enemy of the white working class is the white middle class. Why are Trump’s approval ratings so stable? Nancy LeTourneau on Trump’s tribalism and the durability of his support among nostalgia voters. How Republicans embraced identity politics: A new paper finds that Republicans are more likely than Democrats to support their party because of their own cultural identity. Sean Illing interviews Robert Wuthnow, author of The Left Behind: Decline and Rage in Rural America. Rural America begins to realize Trump isn’t working for them; as Nebraska Farm Bureau makes clear.

The Democrats’ rural voter problem (and how to fix it): Hillary Clinton’s comments about middle America speak to a broader disconnect in the party — but Trump presents an opportunity.