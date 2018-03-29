Eva Marlene Hausteiner (Bonn): Can Federations Expel Member States? On the Political Theory of Expulsion. At what point can we say Trump is sabotaging Russia policy? Trump attack unleashes oppo against Mueller. Trump World in full-blown Mueller panic. David Reich on how genetics is changing our understanding of “race”. Ezra Klein on Sam Harris, Charles Murray, and the allure of race science: This is not “forbidden knowledge” — it is America’s most ancient justification for bigotry and racial inequality. Kim Jong-un’s China visit strengthens his hand in nuclear talks (and more and more and more). Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook (and more). The case for polyamory: Sean Illing interviews Carrie Jenkins, author of What Love Is: And What It Could Be.
Dara Lind on the citizenship question on the 2020 census, explained. Wilbur Ross overruled career officials at Census Bureau to add citizenship question. Trump’s census change could boost the GOP for years to come (and more). Ari Berman on how Donald Trump is rigging the Census: Efforts to sideline minority populations in 2020 will undermine democracy for decades to come. The 2020 Census is a cybersecurity fiasco waiting to happen. Tierney Sneed on the unprecedented coming legal battle over Trump’s census citizenship move.