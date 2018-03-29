From the latest issue of Philosophy Now, a special section on Heidegger. Christos Hadjioannou (UCD): What Can We Do with Heidegger in the Twenty-first Century? Ian Hunter (Queensland): Heideggerian Mathematics: Badiou’s Being and Event. Sacha Golob (KCL): Martin Heidegger: Freedom, Ethics, Ontology. From After Heidegger, ed. Richard Polt and Greg Fried, Babette Babich (Fordham): Aftermath. Antonio Cerella (Kingston): Images of the World: Ontology and History in the Work of Foucault, Schmitt and Heidegger. Sex, death and boredom: Richard Marshall interviews Julian Young on Schopenhauer, Nietzsche, Heidegger. You can download The Aesthetic Paths of Philosophy: Presentation in Kant, Heidegger, Lacoue-Labarthe and Nancy by Alison Ross (2007).