Is Amazon’s plan to increase our efficiency a good thing? Malcolm Harris on the singular pursuit of Comrade Bezos. Amazon is thriving thanks to taxpayer dollars: The tech giant has received more than $1 billion in tax breaks — the government is also funding food stamps for many of its workers. Amazon is on its way to becoming the next Standard Oil, amassing inordinate market power to set the terms by which goods are bought and sold in the United States. Amazon doesn’t just want to dominate the market — it wants to become the market. From territorial to functional sovereignty: Frank Pasquale on the case of Amazon.

“Trump is like, ‘How can I fuck with him’?”: Trump’s war with Amazon (and The Washington Post) is personal. To Trump, it’s the “Amazon Washington Post” — to its editor, that’s baloney.