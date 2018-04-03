Ryan Mitchell (Yale): Sovereignty and Normative Conflict: International Legal Realism as a Theory of Uncertainty. Johanna Jacques (Durham): From Nomos to Hegung: Sovereignty and the Laws of War in Schmitt’s International Order. Han Liu (Tsinghua): Carl Schmitt Redux: Law and the Political in Contemporary Global Constitutionalism. Reinhard Mehring (Heidelberg): Carl Schmitt’s Friend-Enemy Distinction Today. Kriszta Kovacs (Eotvos Lorand): The State of Exception: A Springtime for Schmittian Thoughts? Andreas Kalyvas (New School): Carl Schmitt’s Postcolonial Imagination. Forget Schmitt: Political theology must follow Agamben’s “double paradigm” of sovereignty.