Dec/Jan 2017

ANDREW MEIER ON THE LIFE OF SPY TURNED NOVELIST JOHN LE CARRÉ
NIKIL SAVAL ON THE PAST AND FUTURE OF AMERICAN UTOPIANISM
CHARLOTTE SHANE ON JESSICA VALENTI'S MEMOIR, SEX OBJECT
HEATHER HAVRILESKY on Maria Semple's novel of doomed self-improvement
TOM CARSON on Jonathan Chait's homage to Obama
MELANIE REHAK on Salvador Dalí's daft cookbook
BOOKFORUM CONTRIBUTORS on this season's notable art books
LIDIJA HAAS on Barbra Streisand and the Great Woman theory of showbiz
SASHA FRERE-JONES: Zadie Smith's Swing Time
MOIRA DONEGAN: Ottessa Moshfegh's Homesick for Another World
BRIAN DILLON: Eimear McBride's The Lesser Bohemians
MELISSA ANDERSON: Kathleen Collins's Whatever Happened to Interracial Love?
ALBERT MOBILIO: Mary Ruefle's My Private Property
CYNTHIA CARR: David France's How to Survive a Plague: The Inside Story of How Citizens and Science Tamed AIDS
ELI GOTTLIEB: Gary Younge's Another Day in the Death of America: A Chronicle of Ten Short Lives
TONY WOOD: Mikhail Zygar's All the Kremlin's Men: Inside the Court of Vladimir Putin
CHASE MADAR: Jameel Jaffer's The Drone Memos: Targeted Killing, Secrecy, and the Law
MALCOLM HARRIS: Sara Goldrick-Rab's Paying the Price: College Costs, Financial Aid, and the Betrayal of the American Dream
MICHAEL ROBBINS on Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize
CHRISTOPHER LYON: Dwan Gallery: Los Angeles to New York, 1959–1971
DAPHNE MERKIN: Saul Friedländer's When Memory Comes and Where Memory Leads: My Life
GENE SEYMOUR: Albert Murray's Collected Essays & Memoirs and Murray Talks Music: Albert Murray on Jazz and Blues
JESS ROW: John Edgar Wideman's Writing to Save a Life: The Louis Till File
ALBERT MOBILIO: Greg Goldin and Sam Lubell's Never Built New York
DENNIS LIM: Robert Bresson's Notes on the Cinematograph and Bresson on Bresson: Interviews, 1943–1983
CARL WILSON: Simon Reynolds's Shock and Awe: Glam Rock and Its Legacy, from the Seventies to the Twenty-First Century
KAITLIN PHILLIPS: Ayelet Waldman's A Really Good Day: How Microdosing Made a Mega Difference in My Mood, My Marriage, and My Life