Jessi Klein introduces You'll Grow Out Of It at University Book Store

Stand-up comedian and head writer of Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer, Jessi Klein takes on modern womanhood in her hilarious and relatable new memoir. A tomboy as a child who now considers herself a "tomman," Klein share stories of her awkward coming-of-age, zooms in on the tortuous and absurd charade of trying to conform current standards of femininity, and offers witty insight and advice on everything from fashion, sexism, and career to lingerie, love, and childbirth. As You'll Grow Out Of It hits shelves, we're delighted to welcome the talented comedian to share her timely, irreverent, and entertaining book in a conversation with Lindy West.