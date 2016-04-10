daily review
The Year That Created the Future: A Look Back to 1995
Author W. Joseph Campbell discusses his book, "1995: The Year the Future Began."
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on her friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on her friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discusses her life and the Supreme Court in her book, "My Own Words." She is in conversation with former Solicitor General Ted Olson.
Marc Lamont Hill on Ferguson, Mike Brown, Freddie Gray, and State Violence
Marc Lamont Hill on Ferguson, Mike Brown, Freddie Gray, and State Violence
From the 2016 Brooklyn Book Festival, Marc Lamont Hill discusses his book, "Nobody: Casualties of America's War on the Vulnerable, from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond."
Bastian Obermayer and Frederik Obermaier: "The Panama Papers"
Bastian Obermayer and Frederik Obermaier: "The Panama Papers"
Talks at Google was pleased to welcome journalists Bastian Obermayer and Frederik Obermaier to talk about their book "The Panama Papers: Breaking the Story of How the Rich and the Powerful Hide their Money". In conversation with Google VP of Communications Peter Barron, they discuss how they worked to make sense of the contents of the largest data leak in history.
Jessi Klein introduces You'll Grow Out Of It at University Book Store
Jessi Klein introduces You'll Grow Out Of It at University Book Store
Stand-up comedian and head writer of Comedy Central's Inside Amy Schumer, Jessi Klein takes on modern womanhood in her hilarious and relatable new memoir. A tomboy as a child who now considers herself a "tomman," Klein share stories of her awkward coming-of-age, zooms in on the tortuous and absurd charade of trying to conform current standards of femininity, and offers witty insight and advice on everything from fashion, sexism, and career to lingerie, love, and childbirth. As You'll Grow Out Of It hits shelves, we're delighted to welcome the talented comedian to share her timely, irreverent, and entertaining book in a conversation with Lindy West.
Sean Wilentz, "The Politicians and the Egalitarians"
Sean Wilentz, American history professor at Princeton University, looks at American political history through the lens of egalitarianism and partisanship.
AMERICA THE ANXIOUS: Happiness in the Workplace
Author Ruth Whippman (America the Anxious, on sale 10/4/16) talks about ways Americans can infuse happiness into the workplace, and how companies like Zappos have already done so.
Eric Rauchway, "The Money Makers"
University of California, Davis professor Eric Rauchway and Kathryn Olmstead discuss their respective books on Franklin D. Roosevelt's legislative efforts.
2016 Banned Books Week Virtual Read-Out! from SAGE and ALA
During the 2016 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference, SAGE and the ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom co-sponsored a Virtual Read-Out booth. Enjoy this compilation video featuring readings from librarians and library goers from across the country and the world!
What is Islamism?
Tarek Osman offers an incisive analysis of Islamist movements in the Middle East.
Mychal Denzel Smith, "Invisible Man, Got the Who World Watching"
The Nation contributing writer Mychal Denzel Smith discusses his book, "Invisible Man" which follows his life and political education as a young black man in America today.
After Words with Nathalia Holt, "Rise of the Rocket Girls"
Science writer Nathalia Holt discusses her book "Rise of the Rocket Girls which chronicles an elite group of women's challenges & contributions to rocket design, space exploration & the 1st American satellite. She is interviewed by Lisa Rand.
Monique Morris, "Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools"
Journalist Monique Morris discusses her book, "Pushout: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools," which looks at how some school policies are having a negative impact on the lives of black female students.
After Words with Karen Greenberg, "Rogue Justice"
Karen Greenberg, director of the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School, discusses her book "Rogue Justice: The Making of the Security State," which looks at legal questions arising from policies and laws enacted to fight the U.S. war on terrorism following September 11th.
2016 National Book Festival Welcome
Sponsors, authors and Library staff welcome you to the 2016 Library of Congress National Book Festival, Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.
Authors on Race in America
A discussion on race in relation to the news, politics, and American culture, including examination of the rise in racial incidents, their origins and possible solutions. The panel features April Ryan, Julianne Malveaux, F. Michael Higginbotham, Victoria Murphy Christopher, and Eddie Glaude.
Great Minds P1: Sarah Jaffe - What Makes Today's Protests Different?
Sarah Jaffe, NECESSARY TROUBLE: Americans in Revolt/Nation Institute/Belabored Podcast/Dissent Magazine joins Thom. When Bernie Sanders emerged earlier this year as a serious contender for the Democratic nomination - many mainstream pundits were caught off guard. They simply could not understand how a self-described socialist was close to beating Hillary Clinton. Well - they couldn't understand because they hadn't been paying attention. Contrary to what the talking heads on cable news thought - Bernie's campaign wasn't some kind of magical explosion of populism. It was an extension of the surge in political activism that has emerged out of the 2008 financial crisis - a phenomenon that has seen Americans of all races taking to streets in a way we haven't seen in decades. My next guest has written about this movement in depth - and has traveled across the country to learn from the leaders of this new era in American activism. Joining me now for tonight's Conversations with Great Minds is journalist Sarah Jaffe - author of the new book "Necessary Trouble: Americans in Revolt." Sarah is also a Fellow at the Nation Institute and the Host of the "Belabored" Podcast for Dissent Magazine.
Author's Gala: National Book Festival 2015
National Book Festival Author's Gala at the 2015 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Jonathan Safran Foer on Here I Am
Jonathan Safran Foer, the celebrated author of Everything Is Illuminated and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, introduces you to his funny, wise and ambitious new novel that has been ten years in the making: Here I Am.
God asked Abraham to sacrifice his beloved son Isaac, and Abraham replied obediently, "Here I am."
This is the story of a fracturing family in a moment of crisis. Over the course of three weeks in present-day Washington DC, three sons watch their parents' marriage falter and their family home fall apart. Meanwhile, a larger catastrophe is engulfing another part of the world: a massive earthquake devastates the Middle East, sparking a pan-Arab invasion of Israel. With global upheaval in the background and domestic collapse in the foreground, Jonathan Safran Foer ask us - what is the true meaning of home? Can one man ever reconcile the conflicting duties of his many roles - husband, father, son? And how much of life can a person bear?
Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Angela Davis
In a Women’s History Month special, we speak with author, activist and scholar Angela Davis, professor emerita at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Her latest book is titled "Freedom Is a Constant Struggle: Ferguson, Palestine, and the Foundations of a Movement," a collection of essays, interviews and speeches that highlight the connections between struggles against state violence and oppression throughout history and around the world. "There were moments when things come together in such a way that new possibilities arrive," Davis says. "When the Ferguson protesters refused to go home after protesting for two or three days, when they insisted on continuing that protest, Palestinian activists in Palestine were the first to tweet solidarity and support for them. That opened up a whole new realm."
