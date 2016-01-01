Video

Jill Lepore On Liberty, Slavery and Conspiracy in Manhattan in the 18th Century

Jill Lepore, prize-winning historian, reads from her book New York Burning: Liberty, Slavery and Conspiracy in Eighteenth Century Manhattan (2005), an early history of "a city that slavery built," and the story of a rarely recounted plot by Black slaves to burn colonial New York City to the ground in 1741. Lepore is also the author of The Name of War: King Philip's War and the Origins of American Identity (1999), an account of a bloody and little-studied war that erupted in 1675 between the Wampanoag Indians and the English colonial settlers of what is now Massachusetts. The Name of War received the Bancroft Prize.

