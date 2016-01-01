Danielle Trussoni + Molly Ringwald | The Fortress

Danielle Trussoni , author of The Fortress, talks love, history, and the subterranean forces that shape our lives with actress, writer, and singer Molly Ringwald.

Danielle Trussoni, New York Times bestselling author of Angelology, takes an incisive look at romantic love in The Fortress, her memoir of a passionate ten-year marriage and its culmination in the south of France. In a haunted stone fortress built by the Knights Templar in Languedoc, she comes to understand the dark, subterranean forces that have been following her all along.