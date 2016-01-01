Oprah's wisdom - A reading by Alan Cumming | LIVE from the NYPL

He enthralls audiences with his colorful roles, but Alan Cumming’s real-life adventures pack just as much punch. LIVE kicks off its season with Paul Holdengräber and the award-winning actor in a conversation as whimsical and mischievous as Cumming’s new book of photographs and essays, You Gotta Get Bigger Dreams: My Life in Stories and Pictures.

ALAN CUMMING is an award-winning actor, artist, writer, activist, photographer, and raconteur. He has won an Olivier award for his work on the London stage, and a Tony for his work on Broadway; he appeared in all seven seasons of CBS’ The Good Wife for which he received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He is currently touring a cabaret show Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs and recently released an album of the same name. He is the author of novel Tommy’s Tale and the #1 New York Times best-selling memoir Not My Father’s Son.