2016 PEN World Voices Festival: Mexico in Two Acts

ACT 1: Sabina Berman

ACT 2: Jennifer Clement, Claudio Lomnitz, Pedro Angel Palou, Marcela Turati

Mexico steps into the spotlight for this two-part event, designed to expose hidden cultural and political realities. Act I: One speaker delivers their personal views on today’s prevailing sociopolitical and cultural phenomena. Act II: A panel of authors responds to and debates the opening lectures.