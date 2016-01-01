daily review
Video
Interviews
Readings
Trailers
Symposia
All
Zadie Smith and Jeffrey Eugenides on Writing | The New Yorker Festival
The authors Zadie Smith and Jeffrey Eugenides discuss their personal approaches to writing novels.
Elaine Kamarck, "Why Presidents Fail And How They Can Succeed Again"
Elaine Kamarck, "Why Presidents Fail And How They Can Succeed Again"
Brookings Senior Fellow Elaine Kamarck discusses her book, "Why Presidents Fail" in which she examines the failings of three presidents and provides analysis of how and why the missteps occurred and how future presidents can succeed in leadership.
2016 PEN World Voices Festival: Mexico in Two Acts
2016 PEN World Voices Festival: Mexico in Two Acts
ACT 1: Sabina Berman
ACT 2: Jennifer Clement, Claudio Lomnitz, Pedro Angel Palou, Marcela Turati
Mexico steps into the spotlight for this two-part event, designed to expose hidden cultural and political realities. Act I: One speaker delivers their personal views on today’s prevailing sociopolitical and cultural phenomena. Act II: A panel of authors responds to and debates the opening lectures.
Henry Petroski, The History and Future of America's Infrastructure
Henry Petroski, The History and Future of America's Infrastructure
Henry Petroski, history and civil engineering professor at Duke University, provides a history of America's infrastructure.
Oprah's wisdom - A reading by Alan Cumming | LIVE from the NYPL
Oprah's wisdom - A reading by Alan Cumming | LIVE from the NYPL
He enthralls audiences with his colorful roles, but Alan Cumming’s real-life adventures pack just as much punch. LIVE kicks off its season with Paul Holdengräber and the award-winning actor in a conversation as whimsical and mischievous as Cumming’s new book of photographs and essays, You Gotta Get Bigger Dreams: My Life in Stories and Pictures.
ALAN CUMMING is an award-winning actor, artist, writer, activist, photographer, and raconteur. He has won an Olivier award for his work on the London stage, and a Tony for his work on Broadway; he appeared in all seven seasons of CBS’ The Good Wife for which he received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He is currently touring a cabaret show Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs and recently released an album of the same name. He is the author of novel Tommy’s Tale and the #1 New York Times best-selling memoir Not My Father’s Son.
The Year That Created the Future: A Look Back to 1995
Author W. Joseph Campbell discusses his book, "1995: The Year the Future Began."
Bob Mehr & Jon Wurster | Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements
Join Bob Mehr, music writer at Commercial Appeal and longtime contributor at MOJO, for a conversation with Superchunk drummer and Best Show cohost Jon Wurster about his blockbuster biography, Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements, the Last Rock 'n' Roll Band.
A decade in the making, featuring interviews with reclusive frontman Paul Westerberg, bassist Tommy Stinson, and the family of the late guitarist Bob Stinson, Trouble Boys tells a story of triumph and self-destruction that’s never before been told in full. ‘Mats fans, rock historians, and anyone with a soft spot for an underdog story won’t want to miss this conversation between two diehard buffs.
Jim Downs, "Stand By Me: The Forgotten History of Gay Liberation"
Jim Downs examines the people, places, and events that composed the gay rights movement during the decade that preceded the political and social upheaval of the HIV/AIDS crisis in the early '80s.
Jill Lepore On Liberty, Slavery and Conspiracy in Manhattan in the 18th Century
Jill Lepore, prize-winning historian, reads from her book New York Burning: Liberty, Slavery and Conspiracy in Eighteenth Century Manhattan (2005), an early history of "a city that slavery built," and the story of a rarely recounted plot by Black slaves to burn colonial New York City to the ground in 1741. Lepore is also the author of The Name of War: King Philip's War and the Origins of American Identity (1999), an account of a bloody and little-studied war that erupted in 1675 between the Wampanoag Indians and the English colonial settlers of what is now Massachusetts. The Name of War received the Bancroft Prize.
What Drives Trump Supporters?: Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild
In the wake of Monday night’s first presidential debate, the establishment Republican Party and conservative newspapers continue to distance themselves from Donald Trump amid increasing accusations of racism, sexism, xenophobia and Islamophobia. Today, former Virginia Republican Senator John Warner is reportedly slated to endorse Clinton. This comes as Arizona’s largest newspaper, The Arizona Republic, has endorsed Hillary Clinton—marking the paper’s first time ever endorsing a Democratic candidate for president. The editorial board wrote, "Since The Arizona Republic began publication in 1890, we have never endorsed a Democrat over a Republican for president. Never. … This year is different." For more, we speak with famed sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild. She has spent much of the past five years with some of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters, researching her new book, "Strangers in Their Own Land: Anger and Mourning on the American Right."
Ben Rawlence, "City of Thorns: Nine Lives in the World's Largest Refugee Camp"
Ben Rawlence, former researcher for Human Rights Watch, talks about life in Dadaab Refugee Camp in northern Kenya. The camp, the largest in the world, houses 350,000 refugees from Somalia.
After Words with Karen Greenberg, "Rogue Justice"
Karen Greenberg, director of the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School, discusses her book "Rogue Justice: The Making of the Security State," which looks at legal questions arising from policies and laws enacted to fight the U.S. war on terrorism following September 11th.
James Gleick - Time Travel/Everything All at Once
Spontaneous, deep talk on surprise topics. On this week's episode of Think Again - a Big Think podcast, James Gleick, author of Time Travel - a History, talks with host Jason Gots about why we're so obsessed with something that's evidently impossible.
Rob Spillman, Susan Shapiro & more | The Secrets of Publishing Panel
In celebration of Tin House editor Rob Spillman's new memoir All Tomorrow's Parties, it’s a night full of literary stars, from editors to agents, talking about how to make it in the publishing world.
Panelists are, from left to right.:
Moderator, New School professor Susan Shapiro (author What’s Never Said)
Tin House editor Rob Spillman (author of All Tomorrow's Parties)
Berkeley/Penguin Executive Editor Danielle Perez
Literary agent Ayesha PandeDebut memoirist Aspen Matis (author of Girl in the Woods)
Salon editor-in-chief David Daley (author of Ratfked)
Norton editor Jill Bialosky (author of The Prize)
Grove editor Corrina Barsan
Danielle Trussoni + Molly Ringwald | The Fortress
Danielle Trussoni , author of The Fortress, talks love, history, and the subterranean forces that shape our lives with actress, writer, and singer Molly Ringwald.
Danielle Trussoni, New York Times bestselling author of Angelology, takes an incisive look at romantic love in The Fortress, her memoir of a passionate ten-year marriage and its culmination in the south of France. In a haunted stone fortress built by the Knights Templar in Languedoc, she comes to understand the dark, subterranean forces that have been following her all along.
Melissa Deckman, "Tea Party Women"
Washington College Professor Melissa Deckman discusses the women behind the Tea Party movement in her book, "Tea Party Women: Mama Grizzlies, Grassroots Leaders, and the Changing Face of the American Right." Professor Deckman explores the role of women in creating and leading the movement & examines the future of conservative women.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on her friendship with Justice Antonin Scalia
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discusses her life and the Supreme Court in her book, "My Own Words." She is in conversation with former Solicitor General Ted Olson.
Author's Gala: National Book Festival 2015
National Book Festival Author's Gala at the 2015 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.
Marc Lamont Hill on Ferguson, Mike Brown, Freddie Gray, and State Violence
From the 2016 Brooklyn Book Festival, Marc Lamont Hill discusses his book, "Nobody: Casualties of America's War on the Vulnerable, from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "Writings on the Wall" | Talks at Google
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer and a six-time NBA champion. He is also a regular contributing columnist for The Washington Post and Time Magazine, where he shares his thoughts on some of the most socially relevant and politically controversial topics facing our nation. After 50 years as an athlete, activist, and New York Times bestselling author, he offers his perspectives on how we can work together to solve some of these issues. His new political book, Writings on the Wall: Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White offers his personal perspectives on political issues facing America today
