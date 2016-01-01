Rob Spillman, Susan Shapiro & more | The Secrets of Publishing Panel

In celebration of Tin House editor Rob Spillman's new memoir All Tomorrow's Parties, it’s a night full of literary stars, from editors to agents, talking about how to make it in the publishing world.

Panelists are, from left to right.:

Moderator, New School professor Susan Shapiro (author What’s Never Said)

Tin House editor Rob Spillman (author of All Tomorrow's Parties)

Berkeley/Penguin Executive Editor Danielle Perez

Literary agent Ayesha PandeDebut memoirist Aspen Matis (author of Girl in the Woods)

Salon editor-in-chief David Daley (author of Ratfked)

Norton editor Jill Bialosky (author of The Prize)

Grove editor Corrina Barsan