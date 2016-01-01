Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Connelly and Dakota Fanning on American Pastoral

American Pastoral follows a New Jersey family over an era marked by race riots, protests against the Vietnam War and Watergate. McGregor plays Seymour Levov, a star athlete, husband of a beauty queen (Jennifer Connelly) and father of Merry (Dakota Fanning), who engages in revolutionary violence. Adapted by John Romano from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Philip Roth, it boasts a supporting cast that includes Peter Riegert, Rupert Evans, Uzo Aduba, Molly Parker and David Strathairn.