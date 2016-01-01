Prof Sheila Jasanoff: "The Ethics of Invention"

Prof. Sheila Jasanoff is Pforzheimer Professor of Science and Technology Studies at the Harvard Kennedy School. Her work explores the role of science and technology in the law, politics, and policy of modern democracies, with particular attention to the nature of public reason.

We live in a world increasingly governed by technology—but to what end?

Technology shapes the legal, social, and ethical environments in which we act. Yet, much of the time, the influence of technology on our lives goes unchallenged by citizens and our elected representatives. In The Ethics of Invention, renowned scholar Sheila Jasanoff dissects the ways in which we delegate power to technological systems and asks how we might regain control.