Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 2016 National Book Festival

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar discusses "Writings on the Wall: Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White" with Kevin Merida, executive editor of The Undefeated at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Best-selling author Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a six-time National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player, the NBA's all-time leading scorer with 38,387 points and a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee. His published works include "Mycroft Holmes," "Giant Steps," "Kareem," "Black Profiles in Courage: A Legacy in African-American Achievement," "A Season on the Reservation: My Sojourn with the White Mountain Apaches," "Brothers in Arms: The Epic Story of the 761st Tank Battalion, WWII's Forgotten Heroes" and "On the Shoulders of Giants: My Journey Through the Harlem Renaissance." Abdul-Jabbar's latest nonfiction book, "Writings on the Wall: Searching for a New Equality Beyond Black and White" , offers keen assessments and potential solutions while exploring the country's seemingly irreconcilable partisan divide-both racial and political-and his own experiences as an athlete, parent, African-American and Muslim.