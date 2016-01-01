The Fight to Vote

Michael Waldman discusses his new book, "The Fight to Vote," where he analyses a crucial American struggle: actions to define and defend government based on the consent of the governed. From the nation's earliest days, as Americans sought the right to vote, others have fought to stop them. Waldman examines the full story from the founders' debates to today's challenges.

Speaker Biography: Michael Waldman is president of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, a nonpartisan law and policy institute that focuses on improving the systems of democracy and justice. He was director of speechwriting for President Bill Clinton from 1995 to 1999. He comments widely in the media on law and policy.