Helen Pilcher: "Bring Back the King: The New Science of De-extinction"

Helen Pilcher has a PhD in cell biology and is an avid science writer, but she also performs comedy, comperes live events, and trains people to write and talk about science.

She paid Google a visit to talk about de-extinction: Bringing back extinct animals through modern technology. With lots of humor and knowledge she discusses what is possible today, what might be possible in the future, and which of these possibilities we should use. What about certain types of frogs? The woolly mammoth? Or Elvis Presley? And what would be the consequences of bringing back these animals?