Calvin Trillin: 2016 National Book Festival

Calvin Trillin discusses "No Fair! No Fair! And Other Jolly Poems of Childhood" at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Calvin Trillin is a journalist, humorist, food writer, poet, memoirist and novelist. He is best known for his humorous work on food and eating, but he also writes serious journalism, comic verse and fiction books. After a stint in the U.S. Army, Trillin worked as a reporter for Time magazine before joining the staff of The New Yorker. His books include "Jackson, 1964: And Other Dispatches from Fifty Years of Reporting on Race in America," "Quite Enough of Calvin Trillin: Forty Years of Funny Stuff" and "Alice, Let's Eat: Further Adventures of a Happy Eater." Trillin was inducted into the New York Writers Hall of Fame and received a Thurber Prize for American Humor. His latest book, "No Fair! No Fair! And Other Jolly Poems of Childhood," is inspired by Trillin's real-life experiences and celebrates the humor of familiar everyday topics. He lives in New York.