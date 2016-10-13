Jacqueline Woodson & Jay McInerney: 2016 National Book Festival

Jacqueline Woodson presents "Another Brooklyn" and Jay McInerney presents "Bright, Precious Days" in a panel discussion on stories based in New York with Leigh Haber, books editor for O, the Oprah Magazine at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: For her dedication to children and young-adult literature, Jacqueline Woodson received the Margaret A. Edwards Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2006. Woodson is known for exploring important themes in her works, including issues of gender, class, race, family and history. Her picture books, middle-grade and young-adult novels take the reader on an emotional journey by portraying characters in relatable, realistic situations. Woodson has written more than 20 books; some of the most notable include Newbery Honor Medal winners "Show Way," "Feathers," and "After Tupac and D Foster," and the Coretta Scott King Award-winning "Miracle's Boys." Her recent book "Brown Girl Dreaming" received a Newberry Honor and won the 2014 National Book Award for young people's literature. Her latest novel for adults, "Another Brooklyn" , follows August and her friends as childhood transitions to adulthood.

Speaker Biography: Jay McInerney is the best-selling author of "Bright Lights, Big City," which has been translated into more than 20 languages. His other novels include "Ransom," "Story of My Life," "Brightness Falls," "The Last of the Savages," "Model Behavior," "How It Ended" and "The Good Life." McInerney writes a monthly wine column for Town & Country Magazine and his work has appeared in various publications including the Wall Street Journal, House and Garden, New York Magazine, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker. His wine columns have been collected in "Bacchus and Me: Adventures in the Wine Cellar" and "A Hedonist in the Cellar: Adventures in Wine," and his most recent book on wine is "The Juice: Vinous Veritas." In 2006, McInerney received the James Beard MFK Fisher Award for distinguished writing. In his latest novel, "Bright, Precious Days" , Corrine and Russell Calloway still feel as if they're living the dream that drew them to New York City, but their lifestyle comes at a cost which is testing their marriage more severely than they ever imagined. McInerney lives in New York and Tennessee.