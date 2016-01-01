Tonya Bolden: 2016 National Book Festival

Tonya Bolden discusses "How to Build a Museum: Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture" at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Tonya Bolden is an award-winning author of more than 20 books for young people. Her books include "Maritcha: A Nineteenth Century Girl," "Searching for Sarah Rector: The Richest Black Girl in America," "Emancipation Proclamation: Lincoln and the Dawn of Liberty" and "M.L.K.: The Journey of a King." Bolden has received a Coretta Scott King Honor, a James Madison Award, a Carter G. Woodson Award and NCTE Orbis Pictus Honors. Her most recent work, "How to Build a Museum: Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture" , chronicles the history behind the development and the building of the latest museum on the National Mall. Bolden lives in New York.