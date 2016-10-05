Rep. John Lewis & Andrew Aydin: 2016 National Book Festival

Rep. John Lewis and co-author Andrew Aydin discuss "March: Book Three" at the 2016 Library of Congress Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: John Lewis has served as the U.S. States representative for Georgia's 5th Congressional District since 1987. He is senior chief deputy whip for the Democratic Party. Rep. Lewis had been serving America long before his congressional career began, as he is revered as a major civil rights icon, lending his resounding moral voice to the cause for more than 50 years. He was a key player in the movement to end racial discrimination and segregation as chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. In his graphic memoir trilogy, "March," published with co-writer Andrew Aydin and New York Times best-selling artist Nate Powell, Rep. Lewis recounts his lifelong struggle for civil and human rights, chronicling the days of Jim Crow to the broader civil rights movement, and telling of his experience at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. "March" has been recognized as the winner of the Robert F. Kennedy Book Award, a Coretta Scott King Honor Book and an American Library Association Notable Children's Book. His most recent release is the final volume, "March: Book Three".

Speaker Biography: Andrew Aydin is co-author, with Rep. John Lewis, of the best-selling graphic memoir series "March," which chronicles the life of Rep. Lewis as a civil rights icon and is illustrated by Nate Powell. The book series has received a Robert F. Kennedy Book Award special recognition and a Coretta Scott King Book Award author honor. His most recent publication is the final volume in the series, "March: Book Three". Aydin frequently lectures about the history of comics in the civil rights movement and has appeared as a guest on the Rachel Maddow Show, NPR, CBS This Morning, CNN, the BBC and many other programs. Currently he serves as digital director and policy advisor to Rep. Lewis in Washington, D.C.